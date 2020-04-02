Social Security recipients will not have to file taxes to get stimulus check

WASHINGTON, DC – The Internal Revenue Service has reversed course and says people on Social Security who do not normally file tax returns will still get a coronavirus stimulus payment.

The agency had earlier announced such people would have to filed an abbreviated tax return in order to get the $1,200 but changed that on Wednesday.

“Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return do not need to take an action, and will receive their payment directly to their bank account,” says Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

The decision was hailed by Iowa Senator Joni Ernst and Minnesota Senator Tina Smith.

“In this time of crisis, there’s already so much uncertainty, that’s why it’s vital we communicate clearly to Iowans, and all Americans, about the assistance they will be receiving as a result of the bipartisan relief packages we’ve delivered. I’m glad the IRS and Treasury Department did the right thing, followed through on what we asked, and most importantly automatically qualify our seniors for the direct cash payments,” says Senator Ernst, member of the Senate Small Business Committee.

“As cash payments are expected to arrive in the coming weeks, I fought to help make sure Minnesota seniors and people with disabilities will be able to get the help they deserve made possible through the third bipartisan emergency coronavirus relief legislation,” sys Senator Smith, a member of the Senate Banking Committee. “When we put together that legislation—known as the CARES Act—it was our intent that these individuals would get direct cash payments without having to jump through hoops. But when the Treasury Department came out with their guidance, it did not line up with Congressional intent. I’m glad Treasury has reversed course and I’m glad my colleagues and I could deliver for Minnesotans and all Americans.”

The IRS says it will use the information on the Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099 to generate $1,200 Economic Impact Payments to Social Security recipients who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019. Recipients will receive these payments as a direct deposit or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their benefits.