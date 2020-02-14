Social Media post finds boy new kidney

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The power of social media and prayer is proving to be a life-saver for two people, living thousands of miles apart. Unknown to one another their life-saving kidneys would pass at 30,000-feet.

In order to understand how a Rochester boy now has a new kidney we have to go back to March, 2019. It all started with a facebook message KIMT News 3's Katie Lange received, asking if she'd be able to help orchestrate a meet and greet with the Harlem Globetrotters, for a sick boy.

When KIMT met 10-year-old Carter in 2019, he was battling Stage 4 Kidney Disease and needed a transplant.

Nicole Kavanaugh was scrolling social media when she came across the news story of Cartner's need for a kidney.

"I watched it twice and suddenly I found myself completing the information online to send to Mayo," said kidney donor Nicole Kavanaugh.

Nicole lives in New Orleans and is one piece of the puzzle.

Stephen Roland and Elaine Nakagawa a father-daughter duo from Florida completed the transplant equation.

"The Lord guided and pushed her. It was so amazing, so unbelieveable," said kidney recipient Stephen Roland.

Originally, Elaine was set to donate a kidney to her dad in January, but he had a set back and it was delayed. For whatever reason, during that timeframe, Elaine decided to sign up for the Kidney Paired Donation Exchange Program.

Elaine's kidney would go to Carter and Nicole's to Stephen.

A new kidney for Carter is one of many answered prayers.

"The worries, the fears, the unknowns, the tests, it never got easy. It wasn't easy at all, but the grace of God and praying we knew it was out there and it was our job to find it," said Carter's mom Melissa Swallow.

Another really special piece of this story is how quickly the donors and recipients connected, that doesn't always happen.

Carter is a huge basketball fan and named his and Stephen's new kidneys after professional basketball players, brothers, Steph and Seth Curry.

To be a living donor.