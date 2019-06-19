Social Media Campaign Aims to Combat Underage Drinking

AUSTIN, Minn- This summer the Austin Positive Action Coalition is teaming up with Students Taking A New Direction also known as STAND for a social media campaign.

The social media campaign consists of a selfie scavenger hunt. The way it works is that people hunt for one of 10 signs located throughout Austin snap a selfie and share it on social media with #truthisaustin.

The goal is to keep teens away from alcohol and drugs. This is a part of the truth campaign to promote positive messages throughout the town. That's because it's a problem.

Nationwide roughly 19 million Americans ages 12 and older battle a substance use disorder according to the National Survey on Drug Use and health. Thanks to campaigns like this

9 out of 10 middle school students in Austin believe it is never a good thing for teens to smoke marijuana.

Julie Vesvold is an 8th grader and she says peer pressure can be strong at times.

"You worry about it because sometimes the bad sticks out more than the good," Vesvold said.

Bill Spitzer is apart of APAC says the truth campaign is successful throughout the school year and APAC wants to carry it through summer.

"We have been doing a lot of things in the community and a lot of people have probably seen our billboards and some of our posters and one of the things that we try and do is spread the positivity,” Spitzer said. “ We focus on the number of students that aren’t using versus the number of students that are using."

Spitzer says while their mission isn’t new their scavenger hunt campaign is a new concept. They are hoping this hunt will help carry their message into summer and give the youth something fun to do.