Soccer teams adjust to changes on and off the field

STEWARTVILLE, Minnesota -- Boys and girls soccer is one of the sports the Minnesota State High School League gave the greenlight to have a fall season.

On the field, things are pretty much the same. Off the field, teams are working hard to stay safe and socially distance themselves.

When a player leaves the pitch, he must put on a mask. At Stewartville, the Tigers spread out their backpacks on the sidelines and each player has their own water bottle.

Coaches wear masks as well throughout the game. In the stands, spectators maintain social distancing and are recommended to wear masks.

Lourdes Co-Head Coach Tom Kane and Stewartville Head Coach Mitch Amundson said their kids have adapted well to these changes.

"Really well and I think you know I think they get a hard time about being reminded," Kane said. "We're just trying to make this season, make it through it and try to do our best."

"We ask them to do something for the sake of them, the team, the community," Amundson said. "They're very great up front and honest and ready to do what they can."

Lourdes would win the game 6-2.