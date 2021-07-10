Soccer helps one Rochester FC athlete in his move to the U.S.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One Rochester FC athlete has found his love for soccer across multiple teams and countries.

Left-back and left-wing Adam Krakora began his soccer journey in the Czech Republic, where he was born.

Adam started kicking a ball when he was just two years old and has not stopped.

When he got the news his family would be moving to the United States, soccer was something he was able to take with him.

Adam says before his family moved to Byron, he was learning German and did not know English.

At twelve years old, he kept an iPad handy to help with translating, but soccer didn't require a spoken language.

"One thing that really helped me was soccer because I didn't have much else to do here. So I could just focus on soccer and do what I love. You don't really need to speak the language there, so that was really good for me," says Adam.