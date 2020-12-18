Soccer World kicking back into reopening again

ROCHESTER, Minn- After being shut down for a little over a month, Soccer World is getting ready to kick back into reopening for a second time. Kevin Lowery, the owner of the indoor soccer facility, decided to shut it down ahead of Governor Walz's new restrictions made last month. Lowery was devasted by the shutdown but is ready to open the field back up again.

"It feels fantastic to get back to work and get the kids working again here," said Lowery.

The father of two serves as the Executive Director of the Minnesota Rush Soccer Association. While he had to furlough his employees working for the association, he was still able to receive income from that but not Soccer World.

When the players return on the field, under Governor Walz's order, they will not be required to wear a mask while practicing or playing. Lowery isn't requiring regular COVID testing either.

"We don't do or require the testing," said Lowery. "We do have them fill out the documentation. Basically, they go through the questions of have they felt sick, all kinds of Minnesota Department of Health questions that are asked to any participant."

Leagues will return to the field at Soccer World in early January.