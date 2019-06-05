Snyder family honored through new flag

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A project in Clear Lake is honoring the couple who revived the Surf Ballroom.

City crews recently installed flags along North Shore Drive from downtown to the Surf District. The flags display different facets of Clear Lake events and landmarks, such as Bicycles, Blues and BBQ, the Color the Wind Kite Festival, and the Lady of the Lake. At the end is a flag featuring Dean and Joanne Snyder, who purchased the historic music venue in 1994 and restored it to its former glory.

Dan Spurbeck of Wesley has attended shows at the Surf, and says the flag, and the ballroom itself, are fitting tributes to the couple.

"This is one big memorial for him. Every time, every weekend when people come here to see shows, that's quite a memorial."

And he holds the venue very highly.

"It's amazing, the acts that come here. It's not a huge venue, and I think they just like being up close to the people."

Dean passed away in January 2018, and Joanne passed way in April of this year.