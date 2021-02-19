Snowshoe and cross country ski rentals fill up quickly at Quarry Hill Nature Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With a fairly mild winter and the pandemic giving us all cabin fever, Quarry Hill Nature Center has been busier than ever.

Snowshoe and cross country ski rentals have been off the charts.

Lori Forstie says the nature center cannot turn the skis and snowshoes over as quickly due to COVID-19, but it has been sold out almost every weekend so far.

If you want to get a spot, you can sign up online starting at noon every Wednesday.

Once spots are filled up, the sign up closes.

When you pick up your snowshoes or cross country skis, you have four hours to venture out at the nature center or at Eastwood.

"The gate count numbers were higher than ever before, so that's super exciting for us to see how instinctively people turn to nature for respite and refuge during this time," says Forstie.

Snowshoe rentals are $10 and cross country skis are $15.

Here is the link to sign up for rentals.