Snowmobile club is ready for more snow

BYRON, Minn. - One group of people who are excitedly awaiting for the expected snowfall later this week are the Byron Snow Bears, a local snowmobile club. The club maintains and grooms local trails.

"There's gonna be everybody that's got a snowmobile will be out riding, and we'll be out grooming," says Jim Miesbauer, a 35-year member of the Byron Snow Bears.

Miesbauer says conditions haven't been good for snowmobiling much at all so far this winter, but he's expecting that to change later this week. He plans to groom the trails late on Saturday, "so it will be great riding on Sunday," he says.

The Byron Snow Bears formed in 1973. It has about 50 families on its roster. They stress snowmobile safety such as staying on marked trails, driving the speed limit, and riding sober. Miesbauer encourages snowmobilers to join a local club.

The Snow Bears groom about 40 miles of trails in Southeastern Minnesota. Miesbauer expects it will take him 8-10 hours to groom them this weekend. He says a good, big snowfall will allow snowmobilers to ride for several weeks.