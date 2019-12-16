Snowmobiler killed in collision with pickup truck in Minnesota

Sheriff's officials say a snowmobiler has died in a collision with a pickup truck in Le Sueur County.
Deputies say the crash happened in Montgomery Township Saturday afternoon.
The victim is identified as 55-year-old Larry Gene Haynes, of Montgomery.
The sheriff's office says it appears Haynes was unable to stop before crossing a road and collided with the pickup. Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
