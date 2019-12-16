Clear

Snowmobiler killed in collision with pickup truck in Minnesota

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 8:14 AM
Posted By: By The Associated Press

Sheriff's officials say a snowmobiler has died in a collision with a pickup truck in Le Sueur County.

Deputies say the crash happened in Montgomery Township Saturday afternoon.

The victim is identified as 55-year-old Larry Gene Haynes, of Montgomery.

The sheriff's office says it appears Haynes was unable to stop before crossing a road and collided with the pickup. Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

