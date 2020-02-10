OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A man goes to the hospital after a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Paulson, 51, was riding with three other people on Trail 181, a groomed trail north of County Road 16 SW. Deputies say he was going about 25 miles per hour when he hit a post on the side of the trial.
Paulson went up and over his sled but was able to drive it home. The Sheriff’s Office says that after feeling bad at home, Paulson went to St. Marys Hospital for examination.
Deputies say Paulson was wearing this helmet at the time of the crash.
Related Content
- Snowmobiler crashes in Olmsted County
- Firefighter dies in Rice County snowmobile crash
- 12-year-old killed in Minnesota snowmobile crash
- Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota
- Two injured in Olmsted County crash
- Arrest after weekend crash in Olmsted County
- Four injured in Olmsted County crash
- Guilty plea in Olmsted County crash
- Two crashes in Olmsted County Saturday morning
- One hurt in Olmsted County crash
Scroll for more content...