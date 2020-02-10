Clear
Snowmobiler crashes in Olmsted County

Goes up and over after hitting a post.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 10:02 AM
Updated: Feb 10, 2020 10:03 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A man goes to the hospital after a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Paulson, 51, was riding with three other people on Trail 181, a groomed trail north of County Road 16 SW. Deputies say he was going about 25 miles per hour when he hit a post on the side of the trial.

Paulson went up and over his sled but was able to drive it home. The Sheriff’s Office says that after feeling bad at home, Paulson went to St. Marys Hospital for examination.

Deputies say Paulson was wearing this helmet at the time of the crash.

Sunny start to the week, colder later
