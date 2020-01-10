Snowmobile thief sentenced in Winnebago County

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Stealing snowmobiles in North Iowa results in probation for a Minnesota man.

Aric Eden Berg, 35 of Greenbush, MN, was given five years of supervised probation and $1,500 in fines Friday. He pleaded guilty to two counts of 2nd degree theft for stealing snowmobiles from separate Lake Mills locations. One theft was on December 5, 2018, and the other was on December 11, 2018.

Berg must also pay restitution and get a substance abuse and mental health evaluation.

Investigators say photos of the snowmobiles and a stolen trailer were found on Berg’s phone.