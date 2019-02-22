Snowmobile crash on southern MN lake results in woman suffering broken leg

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A southern Minnesota woman is recovering from a broken leg after an accident involving two snowmobiles.

Deputies say the crash happened on the Olmsted County side of Lake Zumbro near the Fisherman Inn just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The victim, 25-year-old Samantha Fuller, of Rochester, was riding in front of another sled when the snowmobile behind her didn’t see her brake lights when she turned. The sleds collided and Fuller was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the other snowmobile was 38-year-old Theodore Paizis, of Rochester. He may have broken his wrist, authorities said. No charges will be filed.