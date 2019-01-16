Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Snowfall totals starting to come into focus for Friday into Saturday

How much snow can the viewing area expect as a winter storm takes aim at the Midwest Friday into Saturday?

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 6:53 AM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2019 7:54 AM

Photo Gallery 4 Images

How much snow can the viewing area expect as a winter storm takes aim at the Midwest Friday into Saturday?
This storm has the potential to drop 2-4 inches across the viewing area with more snow to the southwest. Cold air accompanies this snow with highs in the teens starting on Friday through Monday with single digits possible on Sunday.

A light dusting of snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -1°
Sunshine returns for this cooler Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Charles City business owner out $4K

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Forest City YMCA teaching 'hands-on' class

Image

Tax increase for paved roads outrage Mason City residents

Image

Reducing carbon dioxide emissions

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Fillmore Central shoots for a cause

Image

Getting married on live TV

Image

Protecting your teens tech

Image

Central Heights pavement project

Community Events