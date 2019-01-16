Snowfall totals starting to come into focus for Friday into Saturday

How much snow can the viewing area expect as a winter storm takes aim at the Midwest Friday into Saturday?

This storm has the potential to drop 2-4 inches across the viewing area with more snow to the southwest. Cold air accompanies this snow with highs in the teens starting on Friday through Monday with single digits possible on Sunday.

A light dusting of snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

