Snowfall below average for our area

MASON CITY, Iowa - A powerful winter storm swept through Iowa and Nebraska on Monday, but in North Iowa, the flakes started to fall just before 10 p.m. When it comes to snowfall, we are definitely lacking for the winter.

Since December 1st, Mason City has garnered 8.6" of snow. Rochester totals are a bit higher, 13.6". According to KIMT StormTeam 3 Chief Meteorologist Aaron White, both locations are 8.9" to 8.5" below normal, respectively.

Folks in our area are saying this winter has been weaker, compared to previous years.

"In Chicago, we get the snow like this," said Cortez Young, while gesturing to waist-high snow. "This is all good to me."

Stacy Munson observed, "I actually think it's been very mild. Usually we've had a lot more snow than this by this time of year."

There was one common complaint among the people interviewed by KIMT News 3, the wind and cold temperatures. Several people at a Mason City shopping center were seen dashing from their cars to the store, so they wouldn't have to be in the elements for too long.