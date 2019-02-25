Blizzard leaves some people snowed in at home

KIMT News 3 - On KIMT‘s Facebook page, we asked people who are snowed in at their houses in rural areas the comment and message us.
Near Joice, Alissa Dean is snowed in with her family. "To be snowed in and know that we can't leave if there's an emergency is a little nervewracking," she explains. To pass the time, she and her children had a fun school day from home.
In Kanawha, Shane Jacobs is snowed in at home with his daughter. "The only thing that makes me nervous is losing power. I'm a single dad. I've got a 12 year old daughter out here with me so... I worry about keeping her warm if the power goes out. That bothers me," he says. He says the drifts on his farm are 8 feet tall.
In Glenville, Linda Wallin and her family are also snowed in. She says she appreciates the family time. "I've got a husband who is a farmer and a trucker so this time that we are made to be together, we're making the most of it."
All 3 viewers say they have enough food and other supplies just in case they’re stuck at home for a few days.
