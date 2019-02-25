Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Blizzard leaves some people snowed in at home

We spoke to KIMT viewers who are stuck at their homes in rural areas.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KIMT News 3 - On KIMT‘s Facebook page, we asked people who are snowed in at their houses in rural areas the comment and message us.

Near Joice, Alissa Dean is snowed in with her family. "To be snowed in and know that we can't leave if there's an emergency is a little nervewracking," she explains. To pass the time, she and her children had a fun school day from home.

In Kanawha, Shane Jacobs is snowed in at home with his daughter. "The only thing that makes me nervous is losing power. I'm a single dad. I've got a 12 year old daughter out here with me so... I worry about keeping her warm if the power goes out. That bothers me," he says. He says the drifts on his farm are 8 feet tall.

In Glenville, Linda Wallin and her family are also snowed in. She says she appreciates the family time. "I've got a husband who is a farmer and a trucker so this time that we are made to be together, we're making the most of it."

All 3 viewers say they have enough food and other supplies just in case they’re stuck at home for a few days.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -15°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -9°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -15°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -14°
We're tracking below average temps and more chances for snow through the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nonstop Calls to Towing Companies

Image

Digging Out

Image

Plow drivers fight sleep deprivation

Image

Snow drifts cover the NIACC parking lot

Image

Nurse stranded in Des Moines after the blizzard

Image

Blizzard leaves some people snowed in

Image

Tow companies dealing with non-stop calls

Image

First responders dealing with winter weather

Image

Hundreds seek refuge in emergency shelters

Image

MercyOne Transition

Community Events