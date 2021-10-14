Snowblower repair to prepare for colder weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota winters are starting to feel a little closer with the recent drop in temperatures - and it is ever too early to start preparing for the snow and making sure you have the equipment to remove it.

One local shop not only sells winter equipment but also repairs it.

Northern Tool and Equipment's Senior Assistant Store Manager Josh Shipton said the main cause for snowblower repairs is carborator issues. This is when the gasoline breaks down and turns into syrup-type liquid in the gas tank.

He said this can be avoided by using higher octane gasoline for the equipment, he recommends a value of 91 or higher.

"They say this year is supposed to be a nastier winter," said Shipton. "It's one of those that usually the winter before dictates how this winter will be as far as buying goes. But if we get an early snowstorm, that could change everything."

Shipton said the lifespan of a snowblower is determined by how well it's taken care of - ranging from four to 20 years.

Northern Tool and Equipment has two repairmen who do about 150 snowblower repairs a year.

"We started earlier this year," said Shipton. "It hasn't really taken off yet but heaters are picking up, the shovels are picking up. But we've had nice weather too, so that's been kind of a damper. Once we get some cold snaps, people are going to really start thinking winter. And then you'll really start to see the stuff pickup."