Snow totals are in, and most of viewing area received between 5 and 8 inches

We are starting to get our snow totals in from Sunday’s storm that rolled into Monday morning.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 9:05 AM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 9:05 AM

Some areas in the viewing area received as many as eight inches, while about everyone had between 4-8 inches.
Rochester and Garner checked in at six inches, while Mason City and Austin each had around five inches.
Check out the map for snow totals.

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -13°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -12°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -17°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -16°
Snow and blowing snow will make travel difficult.
