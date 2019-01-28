Snow totals are in, and most of viewing area received between 5 and 8 inches

We are starting to get our snow totals in from Sunday’s storm that rolled into Monday morning.

Some areas in the viewing area received as many as eight inches, while about everyone had between 4-8 inches.

Rochester and Garner checked in at six inches, while Mason City and Austin each had around five inches.

Check out the map for snow totals.

