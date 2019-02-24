Snow totals are in: People are digging out after around a foot of snow fell across viewing area

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Snow totals are in, and the winners (maybe not winners) are…
Many locations received around a foot of snow, with Buffalo Center topping out the north Iowa charge at 15 inches. Rochester and Kasson each received around 13 inches in southern Minnesota.
Now that the snow has ended, the wind is here, which is making travel impossible in many locations.
