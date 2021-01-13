Snow storm means virtual learning for Albert Lea students Thursday

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Chalk up one more thing the COVID-19 pandemic has ruined.

A winter storm dropping several inches of snow may have caused other headaches, but at least kids could look forward to a day without school. Now?

Albert Lea Area Schools announced Wednesday evening that due to expected heavy snow fall, Thursday will be a virtual learning day for all students.

The school district says Distance Learning Academy students will still have classes at their regularly scheduled times and there will be no meal distribution on Thursday.