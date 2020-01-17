Snow storm robbers strike in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are looking for two robbers who assaulted a man just as the snow storm moved into North Iowa.

The Mason City Police Department says officers were called to the 500 block of 6th Street SE at around 11:25 am Friday. The victim said two men forced open the back door of the home and attacked him, then stole things and left. Police say the victim suffered minor injuries but did not seek immediate medical attention.

The robbers are described as stocky white males. One was wearing sunglasses with a bandana covering his face and a black sweatshirt.

The other was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a stocking mask over his face. Police say the robbers may have been riding bicycles.

Anyone with information about this violent crime is asked to contact Investigator Tyson Anderson at 641-421-3636, extension 4115.