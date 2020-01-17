Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Snow storm robbers strike in Mason City

Police looking for two suspects.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 3:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are looking for two robbers who assaulted a man just as the snow storm moved into North Iowa.

The Mason City Police Department says officers were called to the 500 block of 6th Street SE at around 11:25 am Friday. The victim said two men forced open the back door of the home and attacked him, then stole things and left. Police say the victim suffered minor injuries but did not seek immediate medical attention.

The robbers are described as stocky white males. One was wearing sunglasses with a bandana covering his face and a black sweatshirt.

The other was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a stocking mask over his face. Police say the robbers may have been riding bicycles.
Anyone with information about this violent crime is asked to contact Investigator Tyson Anderson at 641-421-3636, extension 4115.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 3°
Winter Storm Warning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Avoiding falls on icy roads

Image

RST preparing for snow

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Sara's Early Morning Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The snow is here and strong winds will be soon

Image

A shot at making history

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/16

Image

JD Scholten Town Hall

Image

Developing story: Arik Matson

Image

Early voting starts Friday

Community Events