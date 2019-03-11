Clear
Snow still impacting area schools

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 7:48 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

Rockford, Iowa- Snow is still causing its fair share of issues for area schools. RRMR had to close their exercise room on Monday because of the amount of snow and ice built up on top.
School officials said there was around 5 inches of snow on top of a layer of ice causing a liability to the school. Keith Turner, the superintendent, said they hired a crew to clean the snow and ice off but estimates it will cost around eight thousand dollars.
While the sun will be out doing its part to clean up some of the snow Turner said this is money well spent.
“We have potential with that coming off and doing damage to our walls, windows or doors,” he said.
Osage Schools is seeing a similar issues announcing Monday that the Middle School entrance is closed due to snow and ice buildup. They are asking people to use the high school doors, superintendent doors or the seventh street entrance.

Tracking our March Thaw - plenty of melting, plenty of rain.
