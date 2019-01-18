Snow plows out in full force

MASON CITY, Iowa - You've probably seen them out and about throughout the area today: snow plow drivers are hard at work clearing streets, parking lots and sidewalks of snow. And it's literally starting to pile up.

"I actually kinda like it when we have the big ones because that way we just push it all at once. But the little ones, you lost a lot of sleep," says Mike Graf of North Iowa Sand and Gravel.

Graf's crew is plowing parking lots at Target, Shopko and Smithfield, and appreciates the business and help.

"I'm sure we're all competitive on price. Otherwise, it'd be hard to find guys. It's hard to find people to work late at night. A lot of guys just want to stay home and not do this. But there's a lot of guys that are like, 'hey, let's go.'"

Kyle Prahm is a sub-contractor with Custom Concrete, who are one of a few companies that operate plows during the winter. Because of the consistency, it makes the snow easier to move.

"The nice thing about snows like these, this light powdery stuff, is that we have less breakdowns. As deep as it is, it'll keep us out here throughout the night and into tomorrow morning."

While there are other things they do to keep them busy if there is no snowfall, they enjoy making piles of wispy-white snow.

"The skid loaders and the bigger equipment is more than the trucks. But it's all good money makers. We're glad to be out here and actually getting some snow finally."