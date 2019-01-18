Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Snow plows out in full force

After lack of notable snowfall events this season, crews are out and about removing snow from streets, parking lots and sidewalks

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 7:49 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - You've probably seen them out and about throughout the area today: snow plow drivers are hard at work clearing streets, parking lots and sidewalks of snow. And it's literally starting to pile up.

"I actually kinda like it when we have the big ones because that way we just push it all at once. But the little ones, you lost a lot of sleep," says Mike Graf of North Iowa Sand and Gravel.

Graf's crew is plowing parking lots at Target, Shopko and Smithfield, and appreciates the business and help.

"I'm sure we're all competitive on price. Otherwise, it'd be hard to find guys. It's hard to find people to work late at night. A lot of guys just want to stay home and not do this. But there's a lot of guys that are like, 'hey, let's go.'"

Kyle Prahm is a sub-contractor with Custom Concrete, who are one of a few companies that operate plows during the winter. Because of the consistency, it makes the snow easier to move.

"The nice thing about snows like these, this light powdery stuff, is that we have less breakdowns. As deep as it is, it'll keep us out here throughout the night and into tomorrow morning."

While there are other things they do to keep them busy if there is no snowfall, they enjoy making piles of wispy-white snow.

"The skid loaders and the bigger equipment is more than the trucks. But it's all good money makers. We're glad to be out here and actually getting some snow finally."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -8°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -3°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -3°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -8°
Snow will end overnight but bitter cold moves in behind it.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Start of 6pm news

Image

Residents Remove Snow Early

Image

Uptick in Robocalls Amid Shutdown

Image

Friday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Drivers brave the snow-covered roads

Image

First responders discuss working in the snow

Image

Fire breaks out in Freeborn County

Image

Former police officer in court

Image

A unique lesson in learning at Central Springs

Image

Newman honors Hall of Fame wrestling coach Mark Bertsch

Community Events