Snow plow drivers threaten strike in northern Minnesota county

The union that represents snow plow drivers in Minnesota's St. Louis County has filed a notice to strike with the state if negotiations for a new labor agreement continue to break down.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 2:36 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The Star Tribune reported Thursday that plow drivers and other public works employees could walk out after a 10-day “cooling-off” period after mediation.

The union said in a statement that “county employees are permitted to strike on any future date.” Union members overwhelming voted last month to authorize a strike.

A strike would come at a time when Duluth experienced its third-snowiest calendar year on record.

