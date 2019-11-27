Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Snow plow crashes into semi south of Mason City

The plow was heading south on Highway 65 when it struck a semi tanker.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Road conditions were difficult on Wednesday afternoon, with snow blowing onto rural highways and creating ice.  The bad weather may be to blame for a wreck on Highway 65 just south of Mason City.

An Iowa DOT snowplow traveling southbound on the highway collided with a tractor trailer heading northbound.  The snow plow spun around and struck another vehicle.  

No one was seriously injured in the crash.  The driver of the semi spoke to KIMT's reporter on the scene saying he was feeling a little sore after the wreck.  The driver also said he was glad the tanker portion of the truck was empty during the crash because earlier in the day he had been hauling sulfuric acid.

The semi was totalled in the crash and the snow plow sustained some damage as well.  No drivers were cited by Iowa State Patrol for the accident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 15°
Winter Storm Warnings Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Staying safe on the winter roads

Image

Dangerous winter driving

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/27

Image

People out snow blowing

Image

Heavy, wet snow

Image

Snow blower prep

Image

Bundle up

Image

DWI Enforcement Ride-Along

Image

Wind picking up

Image

It's not fun outside

Community Events