Snow plow crashes into semi south of Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Road conditions were difficult on Wednesday afternoon, with snow blowing onto rural highways and creating ice. The bad weather may be to blame for a wreck on Highway 65 just south of Mason City.

An Iowa DOT snowplow traveling southbound on the highway collided with a tractor trailer heading northbound. The snow plow spun around and struck another vehicle.

No one was seriously injured in the crash. The driver of the semi spoke to KIMT's reporter on the scene saying he was feeling a little sore after the wreck. The driver also said he was glad the tanker portion of the truck was empty during the crash because earlier in the day he had been hauling sulfuric acid.

The semi was totalled in the crash and the snow plow sustained some damage as well. No drivers were cited by Iowa State Patrol for the accident.