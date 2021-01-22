Snow on the way for the weekend: Here's what to expect

Snow still on track to impact the area this weekend, with confidence increasing in totals 2 to 5" for most of the area. The heaviest snow is expected to fall Saturday evening and overnight before coming to an end by Sunday morning. Plan now for travel impacts! pic.twitter.com/hNk70vWDd0 — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) January 22, 2021

Snow likely over northern Iowa by Saturday afternoon through early Sunday a.m. #iawx pic.twitter.com/JyLvF3u2mL — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) January 22, 2021