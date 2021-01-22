Snow on the way for the weekend: Here's what to expect

Snow still on track to impact the area this weekend, with confidence increasing in totals 2 to 5" for most of the area. The heaviest snow is expected to fall Saturday evening and overnight before coming to an end by Sunday morning. Plan now for travel impacts! pic.twitter.com/hNk70vWDd0
— NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) January 22, 2021
Snow likely over northern Iowa by Saturday afternoon through early Sunday a.m. #iawx pic.twitter.com/JyLvF3u2mL
— NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) January 22, 2021
Wind chill values will drop to near -10°F Friday morning as colder air arrives tonight. Snow will spread west to east Saturday, tapering off early Sunday morning. At least a few inches are possible for most of MN and WI. Heaviest snowfall is currently expected south. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/AzEQB3JcQ3
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 21, 2021
