Snow making for tough travel on I-35

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Once the snow started to fall on Thursday night, conditions began to quickly deteriorate on area roads.

On Interstate 35 near Clear Lake, blowing winds combined with snow made it difficult to see. Traffic was crawling along at 40-50 miles per hour, instead of racing by at 70.

At the Pilot truck stop in Clear Lake, drivers had mixed opinions on the storm. Some decided they would keep going, while others thought it might be best to wait it out. Lawrence Dent, a truck driver who lives in Las Vegas, thought he would play it safe.

"I won't pull out until 6 in the morning. That's the key. Give yourself extra time, then I don't have to, you know, rush any," said Dent.

KIMT News 3 spoke with another truck driver off camera who said drivers on four wheels should always keep an eye out for semis and give them plenty of room to manuever.