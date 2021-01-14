Clear
SEVERE WX : Blizzard Warning - Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Snow making for tough travel on I-35

Truckers were posed with the question: Should they keep going or stay the night?

Posted: Jan 14, 2021 11:25 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Once the snow started to fall on Thursday night, conditions began to quickly deteriorate on area roads.  

On Interstate 35 near Clear Lake, blowing winds combined with snow made it difficult to see.  Traffic was crawling along at 40-50 miles per hour, instead of racing by at 70.

At the Pilot truck stop in Clear Lake, drivers had mixed opinions on the storm.  Some decided they would keep going, while others thought it might be best to wait it out.  Lawrence Dent, a truck driver who lives in Las Vegas, thought he would play it safe.

"I won't pull out until 6 in the morning. That's the key. Give yourself extra time, then I don't have to, you know, rush any," said Dent.

KIMT News 3 spoke with another truck driver off camera who said drivers on four wheels should always keep an eye out for semis and give them plenty of room to manuever.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 440354

Reported Deaths: 5842
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin915961449
Ramsey39305726
Dakota32427317
Anoka30560355
Washington19750220
Stearns17648180
St. Louis13397236
Scott1174193
Wright1144899
Olmsted1018169
Sherburne809762
Carver685035
Clay641078
Rice591865
Kandiyohi550069
Blue Earth532633
Crow Wing474273
Otter Tail448760
Chisago444530
Benton412585
Winona380946
Douglas369366
Nobles363546
Mower355926
Goodhue338357
Polk325954
McLeod321041
Morrison307343
Beltrami304246
Lyon297834
Itasca279342
Becker278938
Isanti278839
Carlton276342
Steele26709
Pine262613
Freeborn233619
Todd229729
Nicollet221136
Brown212134
Mille Lacs211345
Le Sueur205915
Cass202523
Meeker197233
Waseca187315
Martin167626
Wabasha16612
Roseau164216
Hubbard145537
Redwood137227
Renville135639
Houston131313
Chippewa130632
Dodge13004
Cottonwood124418
Fillmore11984
Wadena117713
Rock107811
Sibley10717
Aitkin106133
Watonwan10547
Faribault103014
Kanabec96318
Pennington94815
Yellow Medicine92314
Pipestone91522
Murray8525
Jackson83910
Swift82317
Pope7335
Marshall69815
Stevens6928
Clearwater68014
Lac qui Parle65116
Wilkin6169
Lake61415
Koochiching57510
Lincoln4771
Big Stone4513
Unassigned42968
Grant4227
Norman4218
Mahnomen4067
Kittson36219
Red Lake3144
Traverse2423
Lake of the Woods1721
Cook1120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 299487

Reported Deaths: 4178
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk44653436
Linn17509269
Scott15133158
Black Hawk13485228
Woodbury12867175
Johnson1185649
Dubuque11204146
Pottawattamie8843111
Dallas867569
Story853933
Webster463468
Cerro Gordo456665
Sioux451751
Clinton442261
Warren427437
Marshall423360
Buena Vista388029
Muscatine380575
Des Moines375840
Plymouth347767
Wapello335096
Jasper314055
Lee309328
Marion296652
Jones268649
Henry261030
Carroll251433
Bremer238448
Crawford226622
Boone213316
Washington212031
Benton207242
Jackson188831
Mahaska188336
Tama184157
Dickinson183022
Delaware170035
Kossuth168341
Clay164819
Wright161224
Hamilton156328
Fayette155622
Buchanan155420
Hardin152729
Harrison152261
Winneshiek150619
Clayton149748
Cedar148019
Butler144023
Page143015
Floyd136736
Cherokee136425
Mills134816
Lyon133032
Poweshiek130024
Hancock127424
Allamakee125426
Calhoun12159
Iowa121522
Jefferson118323
Grundy117922
Winnebago116829
Madison11509
Mitchell113934
Louisa113428
Cass111541
Chickasaw109911
Sac109815
Emmet109631
Appanoose108038
Union107822
Humboldt103619
Guthrie101524
Shelby100726
Franklin99218
Unassigned9200
Palo Alto8919
Keokuk83825
Montgomery82622
Howard80719
Monroe79118
Pocahontas77111
Clarke7677
Ida73130
Davis68221
Greene6767
Adair67420
Lucas6438
Osceola6319
Monona61316
Taylor5889
Worth5843
Fremont5005
Van Buren48712
Decatur4724
Ringgold4209
Wayne41321
Audubon4118
Adams2913
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Mason City
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Winter storm impacting the region
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RPS holds listening session with parents about coronavirus decision making

Image

Truckers offer insight into road conditions

Image

Rochester Public Schools Listening Session

Image

Weather impacts first day of Prep sports

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

Iowa State Patrol prepping for winter storm

Image

Staying alert while driving in winter weather

Image

Snow impact on air travel

Image

Alternate side parking in Rochester

Image

Working In Winter Weather

Community Events