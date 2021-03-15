March storm leaves messy travel conditions across southern MN, northern Iowa

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The snowstorm that arrived on Monday left some messy conditions on the road.

KIMT News 3 caught up with an Olmsted County Sheriff Deputy to find out how travel conditions were across the county.

"Plows are having trouble keeping up," explained Sergeant Nick Jacobson. "We had a few accidents we responded to already."

According to Jacobson, there were a handful of accidents. He urges people to follow these tips to avoid accidents.

"Look for people to slow down if they are going to commute, be extra cautious near intersections, and give other drivers a lot of space," said Jacobson.

Jacobson also tells KIMT News 3 that roads are better in Rochester than those in the rural areas of the county.