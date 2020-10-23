Snow is on the way Sunday, but how much will we get?

Get your snowblowers and shovels ready because snow is on the way.

The National Weather Service is predicting between 4-6 inches of snow for some parts of the viewing area while the entire viewing area is looking like it will receive at least 1-3 inches.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting between 4-6 inches for much of North Iowa, including places like Mason City and Forest City.

In southeastern Minnesota, the NWS in La Crosse said there is "potential for amounts of 2" or more across parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa Sunday into Sunday night."

The timing of the storm is Sunday during the day into Sunday night.

