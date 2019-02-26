Snow, fire, crashes, and nearly 100 rescues in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Nearly 200 vehicles got stuck in the snow in Dodge County during the weekend blizzard.

The County Sheriff’s Office says that between 6 pm Saturday and 11 am Monday, they also had to deal rescue over 90 people from the roads and deal with 15 medical emergencies, 3 crashes, and one fire.

Shelters were opened Saturday night at fire stations in Claremont, Hayfield, Dodge Center, and West Concord with 25 to 30 people spending the night. The Sheriff’s Office says there were also eight medical emergencies overnight Saturday and impassable roads made it extremely difficult to respond to them.

By dawn Sunday, Highways 30, 56, and 57 were completely drifted in, with drifts up to 9 feet high across the entire road in some places. The Sheriff’s Office says MnDOT plow were focused on primary highways and Dodge County plows were battling 50 to 60 mph wind gusts that blew roads closed right after the plows went through.

The Sheriff’s Office says there were seven medical emergencies, two roof collapses, and an industrial fire at McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing on Sunday. Fire trucks responding to the fire from Kasson wound up getting stuck in the middle of County Road 34 and a highway department front end loader had to dig the fire truck out. An ambulance also got stuck at a different spot on County Road 34 while responding to a medical emergency.

Shelters were again opened Sunday night at the Claremont Fire Station, Faith Lutheran Church in Dodge Center, Hayfield Fire Station, and West Concord Fire Station, assisting 38 people.

The Sheriff’s Office says some stranded motorists had to be in the vehicles for many hours before they could be helped, with rescues being down by heavy snow equipment, fire and law enforcement pickup trucks and SUVs, and snowmobiles.

The Dodge County Highway Department had staff remain at the shop Saturday and Sunday nights to help out and the Sheriff’s Office says it was fully staffed over the weekend, with many employees staying overnight at the Sheriff’s Office, the Dodge Center Fire Hall, and the Kasson hotel.

“We are very proud of the work all of our public safety partners did over the weekend to keep people safe here in Dodge County – law enforcement, emergency management, fire departments, ambulance services, and city and county highway departments did a tremendous job dealing with this storm," says Sheriff Scott Rose. "There are also many citizens to thank as well for all of their efforts helping us with stranded motorists – including Pastor Barb Streed who came out and helped shelter and feed 16 stranded motorists at Faith Lutheran Church in Dodge Center all night Sunday night. We live in an amazing community here in Dodge County with some incredibly dedicated people here to serve.”