Snow emergency declaration: City of Rochester says storm 'could result in a serious threat to public safety'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The snow isn’t falling yet but that didn’t stop Rochester from declaring a snow emergency in advance of this weekend’s anticipated winter storm.

“With public safety as a top priority, the City of Rochester is declaring a snow emergency effective at 12:00 p.m. on March 9, and ending at 12:00 p.m. on March 14. Vehicles cannot be parked on the even side of the street on even numbered days, and the odd side of the street on odd numbered days, between 4:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., for the duration of the snow emergency,” the city said early Friday.

Rochester received record snowfall in February, and this weekend’s storm is expected to hinder cleanup efforts around the city. The city said the snow “could result in a serious threat to public safety.”

“City streets will be difficult to navigate and will become even more narrow during the snow storm due to existing snow, potential for blowing snow, and the numerous vehicles regularly parked on city streets through the day and night,” the city said.

To help limit the amount of ticketing and towing that could occur, the following public parking ramps provide free weekend parking and can be used by residents and visitors:

 Second Street Ramp (14 2nd Street SE)

 Center Street Ramp (11 Center Street)

 First Street Ramp (13 2nd Street SE)

 Civic Center Ramp (100 1st Street SE)

 Third Street Ramp (100 3rd Street SE)