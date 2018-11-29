Snow-covered road blamed for injury crash in SE Minnesota

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - Weather was to blame as one person suffered non-life threatening injuries after a one-vehicle crash Wednesday night in southeast Minnesota.
Authorities say a 2008 Chevy Impala was northbound on Highway 52 when it lost control on snow-covered roads and skidded across the southbound lane before it entered a ditch and struck a tree. The accident was reported at 7:31 p.m. Thursday in Chatfield Township.
The driver of the vehicle, 50-year-old Marcell Reynolds, of Canton, was not injured. A passenger, 48-year-old Pandora Reynolds, of Canton, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
