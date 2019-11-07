First significant snow creates a rush for Minnesota two truck companies

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Slick roads and piles of snow were hazardous conditions of Minnesota driver. Minnesota State Patrol reports a total of 55 cars went off the road between 4 a.m. and noon.

Virgil’s Auto Clinic and Towing say there were bombarded with calls and rescued over 80 drivers. Kenneth Bush is the Vice President of Virgil's Auto Clinic and Towing he says they got calls from drivers needing a jump start or getting pulled out of the ditch.

“It’s an emergency for anyone who is stuck whether they’re stuck for 15 minutes in the snowbank with a child, or someone going to work or school,” Bush said.

Lance Becker is one of the tow truck workers who helped rescue Rochester residents. He says his team takes pride in their work.

"No one was prepared for us to get hit with wet sticky snow. For us, it's not a job but a lifestyle. For us, it takes a special breed to come out and do this job,”

Then some didn’t brave the roads. Mohamed Hersi has been driving Uber for two years.

So he is no stranger to winter weather. He woke up this morning around 6 to start his Uber routes. The slick roads, though, forced him to turn back and go home. He says an hour later he changed his mind and braved the roads because he knew people needed to get around.

"It was busy for a couple of hours because people need to go to their job,” Hersi said. Some people didn’t want to drive because they are scared of the snow."