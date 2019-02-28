Snow on top of school causing early out at Byron Middle School

BYRON, Minn. - Snow on top of a school is causing another early dismissal.
The Byron Middle School is dismissing at 9:30 out of concerns of snow buildup on top of the school.
The school said the structure needs to be inspected, therefore the kids will be let out of school as a precaution.
On Wednesday, Gage Elementary in Rochester dismissed early due to concerns about a collapsing roof.
