Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Snow on top of school causing early out at Byron Middle School

For the second time in as many days, a school is getting out early due to concerns about snow buildup on the roof.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 9:22 AM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 9:25 AM

BYRON, Minn. - Snow on top of a school is causing another early dismissal.
The Byron Middle School is dismissing at 9:30 out of concerns of snow buildup on top of the school.
The school said the structure needs to be inspected, therefore the kids will be let out of school as a precaution.
On Wednesday, Gage Elementary in Rochester dismissed early due to concerns about a collapsing roof.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 1°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 2°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 0°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -11°
Tracking cold temperatures and more snow chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Friday Snow and Weekend Cold

Image

MNDOT continues to battle the blizzard

Image

Meet this week's Student Athlete of the Week

Image

West Hancock vs. North Mahaska highlights

Image

Gun control bill

Image

Newlyweds talk fairytale wedding

Image

Cohen testimony

Image

Animal shelters dealing with snow

Image

Theft from Mayo Clinic

Image

Albert Lea Record Set for Water Main Breaks

Community Events