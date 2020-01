Snow blankets North Iowa

KIMT TV 3 – Thick wet snow is blanketing much of North Iowa on Friday.

Clear Lake and Ventura will activate their snow ordinance at 8 pm, meaning all vehicles must be removed from public streets and city lots until the snow has stopped falling and the area is cleared.



Belmond has also declared a snow emergency with no on street parking allowed.