Snow likely heading into Tuesday with a Winter Storm Warning issued in some areas

A storm system building into the Midwest will bring snow to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Tuesday, and will move out by Wednesday morning. The snow will overspread the area through the afternoon on Tuesday, and the heaviest of the snow looks to stay mostly south of the area into central Iowa and southern Wisconsin.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for locations such as Rochester, Austin, Albert Lea, Mason City, and Forest City, as a widespread 3-6" of snow accumulation seems likely at this time. Further south and east, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued as those areas will likely see 6" or more of accumulation by Wednesday morning.

Locations in the warning include Charles City, Decorah, Waterloo, and Des Moines. Stay tuned to KIMT News 3 for the latest winter weather updates as this storm develops on Tuesday.