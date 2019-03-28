Clear
'Snow Day Relief' approved for Minnesota schools

Bill provides flexibility on making up cancelled school days.

Mar. 28, 2019
Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature has approved "snow day relief" legislation and sent it to Gov. Tim Walz for his signature.

The bipartisan compromise approved by both the House and Senate on Thursday gives school districts more flexibility for making up all the days they canceled this winter due to bitter cold and heavy snow.

Minnesota normally requires public schools to hold 165 days of classes per academic year, or they could lose state aid. The bill lets districts off the hook for this year only.

The bill also requires that school districts pay hourly employees for the missed time or give them a chance to make it up, with similar protections for employees and contractors such as bus companies.

