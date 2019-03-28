ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature has approved "snow day relief" legislation and sent it to Gov. Tim Walz for his signature.
The bipartisan compromise approved by both the House and Senate on Thursday gives school districts more flexibility for making up all the days they canceled this winter due to bitter cold and heavy snow.
Minnesota normally requires public schools to hold 165 days of classes per academic year, or they could lose state aid. The bill lets districts off the hook for this year only.
The bill also requires that school districts pay hourly employees for the missed time or give them a chance to make it up, with similar protections for employees and contractors such as bus companies.
Related Content
- 'Snow Day Relief' approved for Minnesota schools
- MN Senate advances 'Snow Day Relief Act'
- Minnesota GOP lawmakers seek $20M more in flood relief money
- Another day, another snow plow involved in SE Minnesota accident
- State regulator approve northern Minnesota pipeline
- Foot of snow projected for southern Minnesota
- Minnesota snow crash numbers exceed 400 Tuesday
- Minnesota school infested with rats
- Relief for making up school days in Iowa may be in sight
- Freeborn Wind Farm approved by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission