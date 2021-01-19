Driving in snow good experience for teen drivers

ROCHESTER, Minn- Driving in the snow sounds dangerous especially if you are a teenage driver or the parent of one. According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, it's actually perfect for them to gain some experience.

Teenage drivers normally don't have experience driving in snow. To help them develop some and feel more comfortable driving in it, the department encourages them to go to an empty parking lot so they can learn the increased distance for stopping or how to maintain control when sliding. Learning how to use the emergency brake when roads are snow covered is another important thing Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety feels they should be educated on as well.

"If they stay on the brake, the vehicle's going to go in the direction it is going and they don't have any steerability of the vehicle," said Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety Project Coordinator Gordy Pherson. "They should be taught how to pump the breaks to maintain steering of the vehicle."

Although Pherson recommends practicing driving during the snow in a parking lot, one local driving training instructor tells KIMT News 3 it should be done outside of one.

"You have to make certain that following distances should be increased, stopping distances will be longer than usual, especially at intersections," said Scott Suddendorf a driving training instructor for Driver's Training 101. "Things can get slippery."

It's important for parents to make decisions about their teen drivers and understand if they cannot handle the responsibilities of driving in snow, they need to limit them.