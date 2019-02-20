Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Snow means appointments cancellations for some, an opportunity for a last minute appointment for others

How snow is impacting your to-do list.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 6:25 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Wednesday's snow led to many school and business cancellations. It also led some people to cancel appointments if they were snowed in.

Dr. Jacob Peters, dentist at Family Dentist Tree, says the office has had some cancellations due to wheather. However, other people took the snow day as an opportunity to get on the schedule for a last-minute check-up. "We stay open because we have so many patients who really are going to make it happen no matter what, and then there's a lot of patients who maybe didn't have an appointment that wanted one that are able to kind of fill in on these snow days. Our schedules are in flux but at the end of the day we have a lot of people that show up to their appointments," he explains.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
Snow may be tapering off, but winds and blowing snow will continue into the night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Beating the Winter Blues

Image

Helping dig out of the snow

Image

Federal Complaint Filed Against Mayo Clinic

Image

Tracking An Exiting System Before the Next One

Image

Snow affects appointments

Image

Sled giveaway

Image

Surf Ballroom nominated as the Best Small Venue

Image

Icicles could be a sign of a hidden danger

Image

Getting out of the snow

Image

New Austin Police Chief sworn in

Community Events