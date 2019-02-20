Snow means appointments cancellations for some, an opportunity for a last minute appointment for others

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Wednesday's snow led to many school and business cancellations. It also led some people to cancel appointments if they were snowed in.

Dr. Jacob Peters, dentist at Family Dentist Tree, says the office has had some cancellations due to wheather. However, other people took the snow day as an opportunity to get on the schedule for a last-minute check-up. "We stay open because we have so many patients who really are going to make it happen no matter what, and then there's a lot of patients who maybe didn't have an appointment that wanted one that are able to kind of fill in on these snow days. Our schedules are in flux but at the end of the day we have a lot of people that show up to their appointments," he explains.