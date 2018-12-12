Sneak peek inside One Discovery Square building

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Tuesday, community leaders got an inside look at the first building in Discovery Square as part of Destination Medical Center.

Destination Medical Center, or DMC, is the $5.6 billion plan with the goal of making Rochester the global destination for health and wellness.

Its three priorities are Discovery Square, Heart of the City, and transportation.

Discovery Square is a 16-block sub-district designed to be a hub for science and research.

"Discovery square is for this community," Lisa Clark, executive director of the DMC Economic Development Agency, said. "Often times people think it's just medical or it's just science. There's really something in discovery square for everyone."

It's been just over a year since DMC broke ground on the project, now the One Discovery Square building stands four stories tall.

Planners say the space will benefit the entire community.

"Discovery square means housing and it means retail, it means child care, it means diversity of new companies, it means a lot of jobs," Clark said. "Discovery Square is DMC's number one priority."

Once construction ends, tenants will be a step closer to moving in to the $23 million building.

The first floor will be used by University of Minnesota - Rochester. The second and third floors will be used by Mayo Clinic. The fourth floor will be used by both entities.

There's also a waiting list for other partner companies to utilize the space.

"We really want tenants in the building to create synergy not only for themselves, but for others," Jeremy Jacobs, a real estate developer with Mortenson Development, said. "And so we've put that filter on the building to say, 'It's not enough to raise your hand and say we can pay the freight, pay the rent.' We want to see how else you can help accelerate the research that's happening here because ultimately the building is about hope and we need the collaboration to inspire that hope."

Developers say the core and shell of the building will be done by March of 2019. By the end of the year, they hope the building will be occupied by tenants.

Planners say soon they'll announce other companies who will be a part of the building.