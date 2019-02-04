Clear
Sneak peek: Mason City releases renderings for multipurpose arena, hotel and convention center

Take a look at the renderings here.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 1:13 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 1:19 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - What will Mason City’s new multipurpose arena look like? And what about the hotel and convention center that is planned?
The city released renderings of both projects Monday during the groundbreaking of the new downtown multipurpose arena.
Tracking a wintry mix and falling temperatures.
