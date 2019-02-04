Sneak peek: Mason City releases renderings for multipurpose arena, hotel and convention center

Photo Gallery 6 Images
MASON CITY, Iowa - What will Mason City’s new multipurpose arena look like? And what about the hotel and convention center that is planned?
The city released renderings of both projects Monday during the groundbreaking of the new downtown multipurpose arena.
Click through the gallery above to see the renderings.
We will have more on the projects during our newscasts tonight.
