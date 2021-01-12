Stewartville hoops aiming high in 2021

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Senior Will Tschetter is going to be a problem this season.

"We have high expectations," Stewartville Head Coach Adam Girtman said.

He and the Tigers are primed for big things in 2021.

"I feel like with us returning quite a few players this year, it was kind of an eye opener of how well we need to play if we want to have that hope to go to state," Tschetter said.

Stewartville returns the majority of its roster from last year, a team that fell in the section title game to Caledonia. Girtman said that championship game experience will serve them well this season.

"I think it was a good experience to get there," he said. "Just being there in that environment, in that pressure, should be good for us this year."

All eyes will be on Tschetter who averaged a state-high 34.4 points-per-game in 2020. He's not the only scoring option. With the attention on the six foot nine senior, it opens up the floor for other players.

"Be rare if you didn't have two or three guys on him everytime down the floor," Girtman said. "To having the guys that can step in and hit the shots and I think we've grown from last year, have more firepower offensively off the bench and overall."

The defending Hiawatha Valley League champs will only face teams from their conference this year outside of road matchups in Caledonia and Dover-Eyota. Will is looking forward to playing anyone other than his teammates.

"We're super excited to be able to get out on the court and play somebody else especially," he said. "We've been playing a week-and-a-half against ourselves so that will be super fun to get out there and play."

Stewartville opens up their season Friday at Kenyon-Wanamingo. Their first home matchup is Jan. 19 versus Goodhue.