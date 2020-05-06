Smoking blamed for fire at Mason City apartment complex

MASON CITY, Iowa – Improperly discarded smoking material is being blamed for starting the fire at Regency Place Apartments.

The Mason City Fire Department says the fire started a little before 4 am Monday on a 3rd floor outdoor deck, with the flames carried up the vinyl siding to the vented soffit and into the attic of the building. Firefighters remained at the scene for about eight hours.

Residents of the apartment complex at 811 South Illinois Avenue had to be evacuated and are being assisted by the Salvation Army of North Iowa.