Smoke in building at IBM campus

Rochester Firefighters responded to the campus Tuesday night.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 8:15 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester fire crews responded to a fire call at the IBM complex just after 7:30 P.M. Tuesday.

Officials tell KIMT News 3's reporter on scene there was smoke in building 111 when they arrived, on the Southwest side of the campus. The smoke is contained to the inside of the building and is coming from a server room.

The cause of the smoke has yet to be determined.

Tracking a very nice summer week
