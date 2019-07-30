ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester fire crews responded to a fire call at the IBM complex just after 7:30 P.M. Tuesday.
Officials tell KIMT News 3's reporter on scene there was smoke in building 111 when they arrived, on the Southwest side of the campus. The smoke is contained to the inside of the building and is coming from a server room.
The cause of the smoke has yet to be determined.
Related Content
- Smoke in building at IBM campus
- Changes coming to IBM campus
- IBM's Rochester Campus ranked one of the top lactation rooms in The US
- IBM looking to sell its Rochester property
- IBM sells its location in Rochester
- UPDATE: Auto accident at IBM in Rochester
- Vyriad moves to former IBM complex
- Coming back to campus and being safe
- Preparing new policies on campus sexual misconduct
- Iowa governor signs campus free speech legislation
Scroll for more content...