Smoke from large Minnesota lake house fire shows up on radar

Flames were so intense they could be seen from the other end of the lake, and the smoke was showing up on weather radar.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 6:58 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Firefighters faced bitter cold and gusty winds when battling a large house fire on Lake Minnetonka's northeastern shore in Wayzata.

Officials say the house under construction was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived Wednesday night.

Neighbors say the house was nearly finished.

Hennepin County property records show the house that burned was replacing a razed home that sold for $5.4 million several years ago. Wayzata Fire Chief Kevin Klapprich says because there are no hydrants in the area, water was hauled in by tanker.

