Smoke detector saves Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn- A Rochester man is left picking up the pieces after a fire ravaged his home Saturday morning. It happened in the 300 block of 10th avenue southeast.

Hans Allison owns the house and says he wasn't home at the time of the fire but he knows exactly how it started.

“It started from a spray can,” Allison said.

He was working on his kitchen when he put the spray can on a shelf above the stove he thinks somehow the can rolled off onto a burner.

“It ignited into a three-foot flame,” Allison said.

Or so he thought. Allison had no clue the fire was lurking behind the wall so he continued with his morning routine and left his house.

“I learned that fire is a nasty, sneaky, it went up into my ceiling," Allison said.

As the fire spread it set off these fire detectors which prompted Allison’s neighbor to call the fire department.

Captain Brett Knapp with Rochester Fire Department says the call helped save Allison’s house.

"Had the neighbor not called in the fire it could have been much worse," Knapp said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in less than 20 minutes. Both Knapp and Allison agree that the smoke detector saved Allison's house.

"One thing that makes me feel glad is that I have a home to live in," Allison said.