Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Smoke detector saves Rochester home

It happened Saturday morning the 300 block of 10th avenue southeast.

Posted: Dec 8, 2019 11:35 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- A Rochester man is left picking up the pieces after a fire ravaged his home Saturday morning. It happened in the 300 block of 10th avenue southeast.

Hans Allison owns the house and says he wasn't home at the time of the fire but he knows exactly how it started.

“It started from a spray can,” Allison said.

He was working on his kitchen when he put the spray can on a shelf above the stove he thinks somehow the can rolled off onto a burner.

“It ignited into a three-foot flame,” Allison said.

Or so he thought. Allison had no clue the fire was lurking behind the wall so he continued with his morning routine and left his house.

“I learned that fire is a nasty, sneaky, it went up into my ceiling," Allison said.

As the fire spread it set off these fire detectors which prompted Allison’s neighbor to call the fire department.
Captain Brett Knapp with Rochester Fire Department says the call helped save Allison’s house.

"Had the neighbor not called in the fire it could have been much worse," Knapp said.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in less than 20 minutes. Both Knapp and Allison agree that the smoke detector saved Allison's house.

"One thing that makes me feel glad is that I have a home to live in," Allison said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Winter is roaring back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Food Box Challenge

Image

Worth County's Shop with a Cop

Image

KIMT News 3 participates in Toys for Tots Drive

Image

Polar Bear Dip in Clear Lake

Image

House fire serves as reminder to have working smoke detectors

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center needs volunteers

Image

Sean Macaday Weather 12/8

Image

Gift Quality Book and Bake Sale

Image

Reading Center celebrates grand opening of new building

Image

Christmas by the Lake

Community Events