Fire department: Air unit may be the cause of fire at Mason City Globe Gazette building

MASON CITY, Iowa - One person was taken away on a stretcher after a report of a fire at the Globe Gazette building in Mason City.

Mason City police said it responded at 9 p.m. Sunday to 300 N. Washington Ave. after a report of smoke coming from the building.

The Mason City Fire Department said there were no visible flames, but the smoke was coming from the air handling unit on top of the building after something on the inside burnt up.

There was no damage to the building.

The newspaper announced recently it is moving from its long-time location on N. Washington into a different space on S. Taft Ave.