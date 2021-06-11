Fire tears through mobile home in Northeast Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fire ripped through a mobile home in Northeast Rochester Friday afternoon, sending smoke into the air that could be seen from miles away.

Police blocked off neighboring streets as firefighters knocked down flames engulfing a residence at 627 Rocky Creek Drive Northeast. The fire appeared to have burnt through the entire home, and melted the siding of nearby structures. A pickup truck parked in the property's driveway also sustained significant damage.

KIMT spoke with an individual identified as the manager of the property, who says a mother and her young daughter resided at the home. She adds they were able to evacuate safely, and are now receiving assistance from The Red Cross.

A neighboring homeowner told KIMT the fire started in the property's front yard, and seemed to involve multiple propane tanks that were seen visibly charred by our reporter on the scene. The incident escalated within minutes, according to the homeowner, who said gas could be heard escaping from the tanks before flames shot above the residence.

Officials are now investigating the cause of the fire. Stay with KIMT as this story develops.