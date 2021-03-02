Smoak BBQ preparing to open up its patio

ROCHESTER, Minn- The weather will only get milder and with temperatures being in the 50's soon, restaurants such as Smoak BBQ are preparing to open up their patio. The restaurant closed it down in late fall because of the cold weather. Usually, they wait until the middle of spring to reopen it but not this year.

"Were going to have patio heaters set up for people to wait for tables, will have some tables set

out there," explained its bar manager Jackson Hinck. "On the weekends, we have a waitlist usually, so will have a nice area this week for people to wait around."

When she heard about the patio opening this weekend, guest Danielle Griffin who was dining on Tuesday with her husband was thrilled.

"Will be back here," said Griffin. "We like coming here."

On Tuesday, the tables and chairs were stacked and the heaters were set aside but the restaurant is planning on getting those set up. Anyone who wants to dine on the patio will have that opportunity. Also, while enjoying the fresh air and waiting for a meal, guests will be able to enjoy a drink at the outdoor bar which will be open when the patio reopens.

"We just like to provide opportunities for any guest," Hinck tells KIMT News 3. "If people are comfortable out there, they have a spot out there as well. We just want to do anything we can for the guests."