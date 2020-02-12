Clear
Smith praises Klobuchar for her 'message of unity'

U.S. Senator Tina Smith
U.S. Senator Tina Smith

Fellow Minnesota Senator says Klobuchar knows what the people want.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 4:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

LAS VEGAS, NV — Fresh off her third place finish in New Hampshire, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will be campaigning in Nevada on Thursday.

Her fellow Minnesota Senator Tina Smith says she’s proud of what Klobuchar has accomplished in the Democratic race for President.

“I think that she is bringing a message of unity and let’s get together and solve our problems together and I think she really understands what most people in this country are thinking about,” says Smith, “which is that they’re tired of the fighting and the back-and-forth and they just want to move forward.”

Klobuchar is scheduled to speak at the LULAC Presidential Forum in North Las Vegas Thursday evening, followed by a town hall meeting.

